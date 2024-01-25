Kari Lake | Arizona GOP chair's attempted bribery of Kari Lake highlights globalist control of Republican Party

"It's a Uniparty system! Arizona GOP Chair's resignation after attempted bribery of Kari Lake is the perfect illustration of how globalist billionaires pull the puppet strings of the Republican Party | VA, FL, and SD governors join Abbott in apparent defiance of feds on razor wire SCOTUS decision--what's next? | WWIII alert! Israeli officials now saying direct strike on Iran is on the table | Tucker Carlson slams Canada's assisted suicide program that killed 50,000 Canadians | Obama urges Biden to drop out of the race as polls suggest Biden will lose badly to Trump | 70% of Haley's voters in New Hampshire were Democrats | Supreme Court to rule on Trump disqualification
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.