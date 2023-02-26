Global Alert News - #394 - Dane Wigington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 25, 2023. Dane reports on meetings the oligarchs and pseudo-scientists had recently, who talked about nuking Yellowstone Super-volcano to "set it off" to create a cold-down of the entire planet. Yellowstone erupts approximately every 600K years, and it's 40K years overdue. 'Super Volcano' eruptions are life extinction event. Life within 20% N. and 20% S. of the equator have a chance of surviving.