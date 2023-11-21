BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Globalists Will Not Give Up. This Will Be A Struggle To The Very End.
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
2
189 views • 11/21/2023

The nearer mankind gets to waking up and breaking free of the globalists, the more likely it is that the parasitic class will wreak evermore destruction on mankind.  Get saved.  Get fit.  Get prepped.  Emerald Robinson J6 interview:   https://banned.video/watch?id=655bcef81734fe743794cc44  Patrick Howley vid, J6 and AnTiFa's involvement:  https://banned.video/watch?id=655b6c0a1734fe7437925c38  Alex Jones, Argentina's MAGA president:   https://banned.video/watch?id=655bdfcf1734fe743794dd47  Matt Bracken, POW tap code:   https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/11/20/bracken-sends-high-priority-tap-code-instructions/  Patrick Howley on PedoJoe and Argentina MAGA:   https://banned.video/watch?id=655c9c7b165be0e147523dc9  Pam Gellar on Sons Of Liberty, Spain rejects socialism AND islamization:   https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/spain-hundreds-of-thousands-take-to-the-streets-to-protest-islamization-socialism-spain-is-christian-not-muslim/  Trennis Evans interview:   https://banned.video/watch?id=655bf9b7165be0e1474d7f89  

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitness
