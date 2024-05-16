American Humvee overturns while fleeing Volchansk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An American armored off road Humvee driven by Ukrainian soldiers overturned while fleeing Volchansk. The driver drove in a hurry because panicked about being chased by the drone and began to lose control of the vehicle. Another Croatian rocket launcher based on HMMWV destroyed by Lancet, not far from the site of the destruction of a similar installation a few days ago.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
