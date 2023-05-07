BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Colonel Douglas Macgregor - The US Government Lied About The Ukraine War | Part 1 Of 2
366 views • 05/07/2023


London Real

5/7/2023

Premiered 2 hours ago #LondonRealTV #UkraineWar #LondonRealArmy
In this exclusive interview, we sit down with retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor to discuss the controversial truth behind the US government's involvement in the Ukraine War. A decorated military strategist and trusted expert, Colonel Macgregor shares his insights on the hidden agendas, political motives, and shocking revelations that have been kept from the public. Join us as we dive deep into this explosive topic, uncovering the lies and deceit that have shaped the narrative of the Ukraine War. 🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/the-us-governme... 💰 The Wealth Academy: https://londonreal.tv/wealth 🔥 The Crypto & DeFi Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd 🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream 🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal ▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes 🎁 FREE 30 Day Audible Trial: https://londonreal.tv/audible #LondonReal #LondonRealTV #LondonRealArmy #ColonelDouglasMacgregor #UkraineWar #USGovernmentLies #MilitaryInsider #TruthRevealed #ExclusiveInterview #PoliticalAgendas #HiddenTruths #WarAnalysis #Geopolitics LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest - DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.
Keywords
russiawarputinlondon realzelenskypart 1 of 2bide2014 coupukraine warcolonel douglas macgregorus government lied
