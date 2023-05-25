BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PROOF Bud Light, Target boycotts ARE WORKING. But will it last?
High Hopes
High Hopes
98 views • 05/25/2023

Glenn Beck


May 24, 2023


Bud Light sales have dropped dramatically since the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, and now Target is taking steps after its over-the-top pride month/LGBTQ products caused backlash nationwide. The boycotts — and YOUR stance against both companies — are working. But will this actually last?! Typical boycotts usually don’t see longterm effects, but resistance from Americans in these two situations may be different. Glenn and Stu discuss what makes today's Bud Light & Target backlash different and what MUST happen to truly make a long-lasting difference…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG8-ciT3bOs

resistancebacklashglenn becktargetworkingboycottsbud lightlong-lasting difference
