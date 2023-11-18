HUGE CRIMINAL CASE: Ronna McDaniel AWOL On Election Fraud Crimes In Her Own Back Yard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWFRIDAY NOVEMBER 17, 2023
• Phil O’Halloran Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party’s Election Integrity Committee
• Braden Giacobazzi - MI GOP Election Security Operations Team
• https://mc4ei.com/
• https://www.givesendgo.com/MichiganElectors
• https://midistrict9.org
• Twitter/X: @POhalloran12
• Twitter/X: @MC4EITeam
SEE ALL OUR LINKS: https://wkrpete.com
