Summer Announcement
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
615 views • 12 months ago

This is just a quick video to remind all the men here to be careful, screen those women, very carefully, don't stick your dick in crazy, focus on yourself and your goals not the girls

ANY woman you deal with has the capability of turning the metaphorical gun on you

And if she gets pregnant ALL of your options are at her discretion

Thank You


Keywords
red pillmgtowmens rightsmanospherepua
