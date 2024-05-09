US Politicians Threaten to Invade International Criminal Court if Israel Faces War Crimes Charges

US politicians from the Uniparty doing what they do best - kissing Jewish ass...



US Senators sent a letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, threatening to impose sanctions and even invade the Hague if it issues arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Biden administration is also pressuring the ICC not to charge Israeli officials over their war crimes in Gaza. Ben Norton discusses Washington's deep hypocrisy.



