Saving America with Dr. Karen Siegemund and Chris Paul | MSOM Ep. 706

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Dr. Karen Siegemund about how America is captured and how we can win her back. Next, Chris Paul analyzes the possible imminent arrest of DJT.





americanfreedomalliance.org





https://imyourmoderator.substack.com/





Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to this episode’s podcast below!





SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE PASSES, EVENTS, AND MORE!

https://ampinsider.us/sign-up





BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/PHDMorgan





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland





Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888





RNCstore.com Use Promo Code AMP888





https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888





AMPNEWS.US