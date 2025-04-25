BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Fall of Klaus Schwab & The World Economic Forum's Globalist Empire
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
542 views • 4 months ago

Klaus Schwab, the self-anointed potentate architect of globalism, has finally been toppled from his perch at the World Economic Forum (WEF), resigning in disgrace on Easter Sunday 2025. The 87-year-old’s abrupt exit, cloaked in a flimsy excuse about his age, was no voluntary retirement—it was a forced retreat driven by a damning whistleblower report exposing alleged corruption and the gross hypocrisy at the heart of the WEF’s elitist empire. This isn’t just the end of Schwab’s reign; it’s a crack in the facade of the globalist agenda that’s been fleecing nations and subjugating freedoms for decades...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment

Segment 3: The End Of Dick Durbin & The Urgent Need for Illinois Conservatism



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-fall-of-klaus-schwab-and-the


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

