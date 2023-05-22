Dr Buttar was Poisoned at Conference. He was Murdered.

Dr Rashid Buttar a leader in the truth movement, a licensed physician, a retired Major in the US Army who served in the 5th Special Forces group and the 101st Airborne Division died on Thursday of an apparent heart attack at his home while surrounded by his family.

His family announced that he was "in perfect health" when he died, as we can see in a podcast filmed the day before with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson.

Dr Rashid was very physically fit but last February, he spent 6 days in an Intensive Care Unit, after he had a stroke and his body retained an astounding 50 pounds of water weight.

He initially thought his illness was due to over-exposure to vaxx shedding from his patients, however, Dr Rashid's colleague, Dr Tau Braun tweeted that while he was hospitalized, his bloodwork showed that "multiple venom sequences were present" and he said Dr Rashid believed he'd been poisoned with venom just after he did an interview on CNN last October with what amounted to a 200X dose of the Death Shot.

During the CNN interview, host Drew Griffin, who had been force-vaccinated in order to remain employed had asked Dr Rashid if he viewed him as a "time bomb".

Dr Rashid replied that he hoped to see him in three years but within 8 weeks, Griffin was dead of a fast-acting cancer and now both men are no longer with us.

Dr Rashid founded the Advanced Medicine Conference in 2019 and was set to lead the 5th annual event in St Louis this coming weekend, along with other health freedom luminaries, including Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr Lee Merritt, Dr Bryan Ardis and others.