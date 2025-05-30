Dems Become 'Blue MAGA'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Confessing To The Crime
* Dems have never admitted we were right about anything.
* Now they’re admitting we were right about everything.
* They’re just trying to sanitize the crime scene and sell books.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 May 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373632690112