Leviticus Session Thirteen and Fourteen Chapters 24 and 25

The Whole Counsel of God is an expositional Bible Commentary. These videos were created in a local Church Bible Study. The messages presented are the collective work of hundreds of exceptional Bible teachers, scholars, and experts under the gifting and anointing of the Holy Spirt. All the glory for these messages belongs to God. The presenter does not take any credit or money for the material presented.

Some of the material presented is opinion and conjecture. Any observer of this material should investigate the material and come to their own conclusions (Acts 17:11). We hope that this material blesses you and challenges you in your personal walk with Jesus.