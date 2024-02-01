Jan 14, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: I have created you specifically to engage the enemy and his pans for this very time. Did you hear me? I created you for such a time as this. Come and spend time with me alone and get that word in your heart. Worship me with that word and you will have peace despite all your circumstances. #SuchaTimeasThis #GodChoseYou #WorshipGod #poweringodswords
B2T Links: https://i.mtr.cool/tfqtpztvre
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.