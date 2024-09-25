Inspiring Addiction Recovery Story - Latashia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Latashia, a beacon of hope and resilience, whose journey from addiction to empowerment is truly inspiring. After experiencing the devastating loss of her mother, Latashia found herself spiraling into alcoholism, unaware that a year had passed in her haze of grief and addiction. It wasn't until a concerned someone intervened and brought her to Sunrise Recovery that Latashia began her courageous journey to sobriety.
In this video, Latashia bravely shares her recovery story, detailing the painful descent into alcoholism following the loss of her mother. She recounts the moment of realization when she discovered the passage of time she had lost to addiction. With the compassionate support of Sunrise Recovery's Alcohol Detox Program, Latashia found the strength and guidance she needed to break free from the grip of alcoholism and reclaim her life.