BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Central Nervous System as backbone of IoMT using THZ & VLC 5G & 6G "And Beyond"
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 7 months ago

'Brain-in-a-jar' biocomputers can now learn to control robots

https://newatlas.com/robotics/brain-organoid-robot/

.

how old is intra body communication https://www.google.com/search?q=how+old+is+intra+body+communication&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&oq=how+old+is+intra+body+communication&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIICAEQABgWGB4yDQgCEAAYhgMYgAQYigUyDQgDEAAYhgMYgAQYigUyDQgEEAAYhgMYgAQYigXSAQk3Mjg1ajBqMTWoAgiwAgE&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#sbfbu=1&pi=how%20old%20is%20intra%20body%20communication

.

A Systematic Review of Bio-Cyber Interface Technologies and Security Issues for Internet of Bio-Nano Things

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Systematic-Review-of-Bio-Cyber-Interface-and-for-Zafar-Nazir/066eee69896bc084d9f68a733c29b94fccc11447

.

The internet of Bio-Nano things

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7060516

.

how old is the medical implant communciations system https://www.google.com/search?q=how+old+is+the+medical+implant+communciations+system&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&oq=how+old+is+the+medical+implant+communciations+system&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIJCAEQIRgKGKABMgkIAhAhGAoYoAEyCQgDECEYChigATIJCAQQIRgKGKABMgkIBRAhGAoYoAHSAQg3ODYxajBqN6gCALACAA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#sbfbu=1&pi=how%20old%20is%20the%20medical%20implant%20communciations%20system

.

17 October 2018

IEEE 802.15.6 Standard

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html?m=1

.

CONGRESSIONAL MODELING AND SIMULATION CAUCUS https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1

.

STOP INJECTING OUR CHILDREN WITH THE #IoBNT BIO-CYBER INTERFACE


#NetworkCentricWarfare #ISR


#TELEMETRY #SOSA #MOSA


#BiodigitalConvergence


THERE WAS NO INFORMED CONSENT https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1877456202168242274?t=Rxefxjis4IINJGoqT9kSyQ&s=19

.

FIWARE, the Open Source Platform for Our Smart Digital Future

https://www.fiware.org/

.

Method of Recording and Saving of Human Soul for Human Immortality and Installation for it

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20090062677A1/en

.

CBD Focus Areas - Biosurveillance

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

Intra-body communications for nervous system applications: Current technologies and future directions

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962

.

Medical Implant Communications Service https://www.google.com/search?q=Medical+Implant+Communications+Service&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&oq=medical&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggEEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg8MgYIARBFGDwyBggCEEUYPDIPCAMQRRg5GIMBGLEDGIAEMgYIBBBFGDsyBggFEEUYOzIGCAYQRRg7MgYIBxBFGDzSAQg1NjMyajBqN6gCALACAA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-#vhid=mxQ5JIJWrBCNdM&vssid=l&sbfbu=1&pi=Medical%20Implant%20Communications%20Service

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy