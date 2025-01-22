Central Nervous System as backbone of IoMT using THZ & VLC 5G & 6G "And Beyond"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Brain-in-a-jar' biocomputers can now learn to control robots
https://newatlas.com/robotics/brain-organoid-robot/
A Systematic Review of Bio-Cyber Interface Technologies and Security Issues for Internet of Bio-Nano Things
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Systematic-Review-of-Bio-Cyber-Interface-and-for-Zafar-Nazir/066eee69896bc084d9f68a733c29b94fccc11447
The internet of Bio-Nano things
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7060516
17 October 2018
IEEE 802.15.6 Standard
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html?m=1
CONGRESSIONAL MODELING AND SIMULATION CAUCUS https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1
STOP INJECTING OUR CHILDREN WITH THE #IoBNT BIO-CYBER INTERFACE
#NetworkCentricWarfare #ISR
#TELEMETRY #SOSA #MOSA
#BiodigitalConvergence
THERE WAS NO INFORMED CONSENT https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1877456202168242274?t=Rxefxjis4IINJGoqT9kSyQ&s=19
FIWARE, the Open Source Platform for Our Smart Digital Future
Method of Recording and Saving of Human Soul for Human Immortality and Installation for it
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20090062677A1/en
CBD Focus Areas - Biosurveillance
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
Intra-body communications for nervous system applications: Current technologies and future directions
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962
