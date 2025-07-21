Fasting from Food and Feasting on Christ Accelerates Spiritual Revival - Dr. Jennifer Miskov





Fasting isn’t about withholding your body from food; it’s about feasting on the presence of an amazing God! This is the wisdom Dr. Jennifer Miskov brings on the subject of spiritual fasting. Jennifer is an author, speaker, and the founding director of the School of Revival. She is passionate about encouraging other Christians to use fasting as a way to get closer to Jesus and align themselves with a new type of spiritual intimacy. People may think that fasting is about self-deprivation, but it’s about enjoying God’s presence by saying yes to spiritual food and no to physical food, Jennifer points out. Fasting is more about gaining God than giving something up physically. It gives you focus and strips off the things that hinder us from connecting with Christ, she reveals.









TAKEAWAYS





Fasting is one way to accelerate spiritual intimacy with God





Don’t pressure yourself to do fasting any one particular way - do what the Holy Spirit is asking you to do





Find a community of other like-minded Christians who are interested in fasting together





The enemy does not like Christians to fast because it is a powerful tool of spiritual connection with the Holy Spirit









