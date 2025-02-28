BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hügo Krüger: Trump & PayPal Mafia's Attack on South Africa
Geopolitics & Empire
72 views • 6 months ago

Hügo Krüger discusses Washington's attack on South Africa which also features the weaponization of South Africa's own diaspora against it, namely the PayPal Mafia (e.g. Musk, Sacks, Thiel). The contention centers around foreign policy (e.g. Israel) and land reforms. He examines the strange history of the PayPal Mafia in South Africa and provides an update on the latest in energy news.


About Hügo Krüger

Hügo Krüger is a Structural/Nuclear Engineer with working experience in a variety of energy related projects ranging from nuclear, oil and gas industry to renewable energy. Hügo is also a writer and YouTube podcaster, commenting and interviewing guests on a variety of topics relating to Engineering, Energy, Climate, Propaganda, and Geopolitical Matters. His writing has appeared on a variety of outlets including Biznews, Spiked, Rapport, Rational Standard, Quillette and New Geography.


Keywords
trumpsolarenergyisraelnucleartechnocracyelon musksouth africawindpeter thielancdavid sackspaypal mafia
