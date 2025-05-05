BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukraine’s Kursk Safari 2.0 this Morning Near Tyotkino - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
40 views • 4 months ago

More Footage from Ukraine’s Kursk Safari 2.0 This Morning Near Tyotkino

Videos show Ukrainian equipment being destroyed and troops fleeing under fire.

Vid: @warriorofnorth

Update on the Ukrainian Kursk Safari 2.0

An urgent evacuation has been declared by Ukrainians in two towns in the Sumy region—Belopolye and Vorozhba—according to local authorities.

These towns are located near Tyotkino, which Russian sources reported today as being under attack by Ukrainian forces.

