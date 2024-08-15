BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News August 15, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
115 views • 9 months ago

Aug 15, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


As Ukraine's western backers hail its military incursion into the Kursk region as justified - the Russian army cuts off the offensive attempts, with Kiev losing over two-thousand soldiers there since August 6th. Berlin insists it will keep supplying aid to Ukraine even if it turns out that Kiev blew up Germany’s main gas-supply pipeline - Nord Stream. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day from British colonial rule, we look at how New Delhi’s drive for sovereignty led others across the globe to rise up against imperialism - including in Africa. Thirteen people are reportedly killed in IDF attacks on a residential area of Gaza's Khan Yunis. That's as the world waits to see if scheduled peace talks between Hamas and Israel will go ahead in Doha.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
