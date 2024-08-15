RT News August 15, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 15, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
As Ukraine's western backers hail its military incursion into the Kursk region as justified - the Russian army cuts off the offensive attempts, with Kiev losing over two-thousand soldiers there since August 6th. Berlin insists it will keep supplying aid to Ukraine even if it turns out that Kiev blew up Germany’s main gas-supply pipeline - Nord Stream. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day from British colonial rule, we look at how New Delhi’s drive for sovereignty led others across the globe to rise up against imperialism - including in Africa. Thirteen people are reportedly killed in IDF attacks on a residential area of Gaza's Khan Yunis. That's as the world waits to see if scheduled peace talks between Hamas and Israel will go ahead in Doha.