pt.4 Which of the 2 Systems do you want to live under? A Positive Birthright Tartarian-like OR a centralized Central Bankster debt-based blood-sucking one?

It is lawful to choose to revoke/rescind a fraudulently based contract that surrenders your Power-of-Attorney to the ELITE banksters giving THEM authority to tax "your" property, children, & you to slow death.
When I was busted by the IRS in December of 2006 I was taking in about $55000 a year BEFORE I deducted my expenses. The IRS CLAIMED a 35% tax cut out of that 'intake' amount!
When usury is used in the creation of a currency, there is always a shortage because more $$ are needed to pay-off the original debt which was created. It is simple mathematics but today that is labelled 'racist' of the 'money lender' Tribe. Both history & the Bible tells us---when we allow that sexist topic to be looked at---whenever the usury 'Money Changers' are banished from a Nation, there is an immediate progress by its People. When those civilizations again allow interest charges to be paid, decline sets upon them!
Why is it called 'Hate-speech' or Anti-Semitic if someone says usurers/Money Changers are taking advantage of the ignorant by contracting more in return than what was given/created out-of-thin-air? ..And we want the U.S. mercenary military or POLICE-FORCE to punish you for not wanting to contract due to fraud of-not-Full-Disclosure that FRN IOUs are mere PROMISARY NOTES that will never be paid when used in a trade of their CLAIMED value.
Why do service providing contract "government" agents refuse to step-down as employees when THEY are warned/given NOTICE of fraud that THEY are not performing THEIR duties as hired to "protect & defend the People?" ..THEY should NOT be arresting [&/or over-taxing] them for separating/severing & recording as sovereign self-responsible Nationals/non-Resident aliens to the Forum/WEF/voluntary 14th Amendment CITIZEN-SHIP-slave!
A History of Central Banking & the Enslavement of Mankind
by Stephen Goodson
https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=A%20History%20of%20Central%20Banking%20&mid=3F74353A4462D9A3BB773F74353A4462D9A3BB77&ajaxhist=0
https://rumble.com/v6wiz0s-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-7212025.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a -starts about 13 minute mark
https://annavonreitz.com/somethingformothingscams.pdf
Age of Aquarius - The 5th Dimension:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajgeaOt_HTQ&list=RDajgeaOt_HTQ&start_radio=1