© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Birthright citizenship. U.S. born children of illegal aliens. Not as easy an issue as some would have you believe. My story is more common than portrayed and must be understood.
Yes, illegals need to do what is necessary to get in line to properly become legalized. Don’t throw out the baby with the bath water. Immigration system overhaul and border closures should factor in the American born children left behind.
00:00. My story, American Me
02:18. Realities with Human Capital and the overall labor market
05:05. Many U.S. born children of illegal aliens are highly productive members of society