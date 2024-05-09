What's Up! Religion - A New Story Emerges

In this thought-provoking video, John Petersen and Gregg Braden engage in a deep conversation about the role of religion in today's rapidly changing world. They discuss the emergence of a new story and the challenges faced by traditional religious institutions. With references to recent media personalities turning to religion and the exploration of new translations of ancient texts, they delve into the impact of these developments on society and individuals. This engaging talk invites viewers to reflect on their own beliefs and the evolving landscape of faith.

