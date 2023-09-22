BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#VoteThemAllOut Trending on Twitter, But What I Want is a #ReadTheBillsAct - Jody Bruchon Politics
Jody Bruchon
Jody Bruchon
37 views • 09/22/2023

Voting them all out just changes out who is doing the same old stuff. We need to change how the laws are made. Your representative isn't representing you if they vote on a huge bill they can't possibly have read.


politicslegislationvotingvotethemalloutreadthebillsact
