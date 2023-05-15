© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Lips Of The Fool And The Wise.
Proverbs 14:3 (NIV).
3) A fool’s mouth lashes out with pride,
but the lips of the wise protect them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The words from the Fool are ignorance.
The words from the Wise are wisdom.
