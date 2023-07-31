US High School Lacrosse Featuring: Matt Scott Lacrosse Class of 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feed the Cats: Sprints-Based Lacrosse
by Tony Holler
“SPRINT BASED LACROSSE” is the ninth course of an ambitious “Feed the Cats certification program created by Tony Holler. Learn more @ https://bit.ly/457Lv21
On today's show we bring a prolific scorer and setup man out of Lakewood, and stick around for some quick hand work drills from Coach Jamie Munro. Enjoy!
Video credits:
Matt Scott Lacrosse Recruiting Video Class of 2024
Matt Scott
@carascott0801
https://www.youtube.com/@carascott0801
Box Lacrosse Shooting - Quick Sticks
Jamie Munro - JM3 Sports
@jm3sports
https://www.youtube.com/@jm3sports
