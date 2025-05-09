THE NET ZERO BLACKOUT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The massive power outage that struck Europe last week, crippling critical infrastructure across much of Spain and Portugal, was initially blamed on rare solar flares. However, emerging data now points to vulnerabilities in the power grid tied to the net-zero transition and growing reliance on renewable energy sources.