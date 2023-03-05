Police State vs Natural State with Dan Arnold (ex-policeman) | Dissolving The Divide #10

Daniel Arnold is one helluva human being and has quite a fascinating history among many intriguing stories to tell about it.. Today we asked him about how he came about realizing that his job as a policeman wasn't as moral and virtuous as he originally thought.. We're looking to see what alternatives there are to the current criminal, justice, police & military systems.. To get from this police state we're born into towards societal foundations that are hermetically sealed (as much as possible, as we are imperfect evolving beings sharing this reality as a collective consciousness). When has America been considered a church state, political state, justice state, or religious state? What does a society's natural state actually look like? It's too easy to point out the problems, and today we should be focusing and voicing more solutions. We can construct a very conscious construct of a hermetically sealed society if we draw our ideas from the heart-based intelligent iMAGInation. We all have choices we can make on a daily basis in taking steps towards these ideas and actualize them. Dan's info, books, and works can all be found right here https://linktr.ee/spiritualanarchistdanarnold He goes by @spiritualanarchistdanielar5907 which will always get people hung up on the false notion of what the word anarchist really means and how people like Dan associate with it, which also equates to being an abolitionist or voluntarist.. If you're interested in 1-on-1 counseling, consider contacting @lesliepowers3487 for a free consultation: alivethrive.life Derek's links to over 200 intriguing videos, music mixes and projects: linktree.com/derekbartolacelli Music Credits: Intro: Light Years by Ill Minded Outro: La Heine by DJ Cut Killer Divide & Conquer by Bay Area Art Collective Contact either Leslie or Derek if you would like to participate in this series Thank you

