Massacre of Women Mourners by Genocidal Zionist Army, Anza, West Bank, occupied Palestine, 26 Sept 2024

Massacre of Women Mourners by Genocidal Zionist Army
The Genocidal Zionist Apartheid Colony sent its criminal death squads to massacre defenceless women attending a mourning in the village of Anza, occupied West Bank, Palestine.
FPTV interviewed locals who witnessed the crime.
Report: Obada Tahayna
Filmed: 26/09/2024
