Putin's motorcade was seen heading to the Kremlin, late at night - after a Reuter report that Trump was ready to meet Putin 'immediately'

Putin's motorcade was seen heading to the Kremlin about an hour ago, unusually late at night.
This follows a Reuters report stating that Trump has requested an immediate meeting with Putin.
Here's that article from a few hours ago:
https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-says-he-wants-meet-putin-soon-ensure-end-ukraine-war-2025-01-23/