Sacha Stone Talks With Bibi Bacchus -- How to Own "Your" Strawman & Liberate Yourself From Corporate NWO Globalist UCC Law Entrapment & Enslavement. If You Value Freedom & Privacy, Then Act NOW!

This is a short interview with a remarkable woman, who was framed by corrupt police, who work together with a corrupt judiciary, in the U.S. Sentenced to 8 years in prison, for a crime that never took place, she didn't roll over and give in, but instead she sat in a cell, studying the highest form of law in this contemporary human world, UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) law, also bankers law, or contract law, and is now sharing that flame of knowledge. Once you have familiarized yourself with this knowledge, you know how you can stop collaborating with this corporate commercial system, that is run by corporate globalist owned and run "governments" and enforced by a corporate commercial "judiciary" and corporate commercial courts.

The legal system that is now worldwide imposed on the unwitting global populace, is NOT the Law that everyone believes or thinks it is. This contemporary legal system is a corporate commercial system, that NO ONE OF US is obliged to consent with, collaborate with, and/or obey.

The CRUCIAL elements in this system are the STRAWMAN & the CESTUI QUE VIE Trust that this corporate commercial system has secretly created for you, that can be charged whenever you voluntarily represent the corporate fictitious name on "your" birth certificate, and/or you sign a CONTRACT as that fiction, which is the 3d instrument of this fraudulent LEGAL system, through which we are all unwittingly put in bondage. When your natural birth was registered in this corporate slavery system. At the very moment where your parents registered your "Birth", your natural life ended and you became the SOULLESS incorporated fiction, mentioned on the fraudulent BIRTH CONTRACT, that binds you to this system's corporate STATUTE laws, through your unwitting and voluntary collaboration. Every time you (un)consciously and (un)wittingly contract with this system, THEN this corporate system's STATUTE laws apply. So long as you do NOT represent "your" strawman in this daily life, or when faced with corporate police, corporate "government" and/or corporate courts, and you do not contract with this system, then NOT A SINGLE "government" created statute law applies to you, and this entire system of corporate globalist "governments" and corporate globalist judiciary and courts, HAVE NO AUTHORITY OVER YOU.

Please make this knowledge your own, and apply it everywhere. The more of us that do this, the weaker this global system of slavery and exploitation becomes. WE ARE ALL FREE, UNLESS WE CONTRACT WITH THIS CORPORATE GLOBALIST BANKERS SYSTEM.

