A financial collapse is coming, says David Rogers Webb, author of 'The Great Taking'

“Something will… trigger a ( financial ) collapse,” says David Rogers Webb, author of the book "THE GREAT TAKING". “The cake is already baked. “It has been MADE to happen.” After having kept interest rates at 0% for 15 years, which was insane to begin with, then in one year to raise interest rates to over 5%, is causing this (collapse) to happen. Having kept interest rates at 0% for 15 years, is the source of… the EVERYTHING bubble. When the Federal Reserve INCREASES interest rates from 1% to 5%, this will cause an 80% FALL in value of EVERYTHING — stocks, commercial real estate, etc. “The entire bubble was ARTIFICIAL.” “The DECLINE will be something like [ a 90% fall in stocks, commercial real estate, and everything else. ] “All bubbles end this way.”

The full documentary is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/

His book, THE GREAT TAKING, can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

On 31 Mar 2022, Reiner Fuellmich (lawyer) told Alex Jones (also included in the video clip posted):

COVID-19 was a bullshit story created to cover for a financial crisis that they created. A financial collapse is coming. The U.S. and the E.U. cannot pay their debts. Currencies will be devalued dramatically. The financial industry is really a financial MAFIA. Nothing happened after the 2008 financial crisis… except that they printed money. They stole public money for decades. In Sept 2019, BlackRock panicked and said we have to do something drastic to distract them. These sociopaths and psychopaths want to gain control over all of us, creating a One World Government and a One World digital currency.

The full 45-minute interview done on March 31, 2022 by Alex Jones of InfoWars is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lgUraeIvM4cI/

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News