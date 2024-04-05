© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelenskyy Unmasked - Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy truthinmedia sovrenmedia
Sovren
https://sovren.media/video/who-is-volodymyr-zelenskyy-4435.html
Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
https://twitter.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1775893706631270487
The world has been fed a simple, black-and-white narrative of good vs. evil in the war between Ukraine and Russia...
But while simple narratives are good at building support for new wars, they're not so great at telling the whole truth.
What is the truth about Volodymyr Zelenskyy? We've spent over a year finding out.
Episode 1 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now...