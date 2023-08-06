© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artillery strikes on tanks and armored vehicles of Ukrainian formations on the northern flank of the Bakhmut direction. ㅤ
It is reported that the enemy, consisting of four tanks and six armored vehicles, attempted to attack from the side of the Berkhovsky reservoir early this morning. ㅤ
During the offensive, most of the equipment was destroyed, the surviving infantry retreated.