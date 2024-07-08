Brighteon Broadcast News, July 8, 2024 - European election results reveal the ACCELERATING COLLAPSE of Western civilization

- Unpredictable hurricane path and forecasting inaccuracies. (0:00)

- Weather control technology and geoengineering. (3:25)

- Hamas the Rooster goes on the attack (video). (9:14)

- An actual Idiocracy speech by president of the NEA (National Education Association). (14:55)

- Patriot Front FAKE patriot group is run by the feds. (21:19)

- Potential false flag operation to rig US election. (28:11)

- France's election outcome lurches the country to the far left. (38:58)

- Decline of Western Europe and rise of Islam due to Christian apathy and complacency. (44:40)

- Christianity, Islam, and the treatment of Palestinians by Israel. (51:34)

- Accelerating demise of the US dollar and its potential impact on global peace and prosperity. (1:08:05)

- The cycles of civilization decline, from dependence to bondage. (1:16:56)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/