The leadership of Canada and Ireland are making species all the time about the fact that they do not comprehend the emotional attachment that we the people have to our family homes. Remember it's we the people that bought them, paid for them, maintain them and continue to pay for them now. Of course we're going to be attached to the sweat of our brow and we're going to be attached to anything that we choose to be attached to.

This is the newest effort our governments are putting forward to get you to think less of your own property and your own efforts and to try to get you to willingly give your properties up to illegal aliens so they can house 50 people in a house that belongs to you and your family. They're trying to tell you that if you have a very large house that you should sell it to them below market value and moving to something smaller so they can put a whole bunch of illegal aliens into your house. Don't let them do it and don't give in.

Whatever your house is worth don't take a penny less!

