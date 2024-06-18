HISTORY of collapsed world reserve currencies reveals the DOLLAR has run out of time

- History of world reserve currencies, from French libre to US dollar. (0:03)

- Historical world reserve currencies and their collapse. (4:52)

- How naval power affects currency dominance. (10:26)

- US military failures in Yemen and the Red Sea trade route. (15:20)

- US industrial decline and loss of naval power. (20:22)

- US economic decline due to loss of trade routes control. (25:27)

- Potential nuclear threats to US cities. (29:29)

- Currency failures and the potential collapse of the US dollar. (33:40)

- US dollar's potential collapse and the benefits of investing in gold and silver. (38:14)

- Gold and silver investment, with recommendations for Verified Gold Backs and Trends Journal. (43:08)

- The potential collapse of the US dollar and the importance of diversifying assets. (49:37)





