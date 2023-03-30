TRAILER Censored Cure breast lump flattened using DIY methods inspired by Dr Simoncini, Dr. Lee Merritt, Bob Beck, G. Edward Griffin, skater Robbie McNamara, and others.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In late 2022, I suddenly had a proliferation of lumps. Some were very fast growing. Used a variety of methods to flatten them. This is one example. This is a premium video trailer in Brighteon. Thanks to the people in the video title as well as Dr Mercola.
https://rumble.com/v2f3boy-dr.-lee-merritt-takes-a-walk-on-the-wild-side-covid-welcome-to-the-apocalyp.html
https://www.mercola.com/downloads/podcast.htm
Thanks to Mike Adams and Censored News website. It's just as informative as ZeroHedge. Now I check both daily.