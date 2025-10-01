Come Together Media --- Ep. 21, 1-10-25 --- "California Burning, Gulf of America and Death at a Funeral"

In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss the “wildfires” in California, Kamala Harris at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Trump being unapologetically America First.





The episode 21 roundtable consists of:





Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional





Gail Seiler – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org





Chelsea Goodell – Director with the former feds group – https://formerfedsgroup.org





Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com