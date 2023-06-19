EXCELLENT, BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF WHO RUNS THE WORLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This animation using AI to simulate the appearance and the voice of actor Laurence Fishburne in his role as Morpheus in ‘The Matrix’ gives a very succinct and accurate assessment of where we find ourselves today, which is why it’s going viral on many social media platforms.
The creator of this piece urges us to learn how to use AI in order to defeat our would-be overlords.