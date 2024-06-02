MILEY CYRUS HERALDS ⚤ THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE

MAVERICK X - Miley Cyrus Publicly Admits Being a Drag Queen





Source: https://x.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/1796947438374195493





Thumbnail: https://www.losangelesblade.com/2019/02/22/miley-cyrus-describes-what-its-like-being-a-queer-person-in-a-hetero-relationship/





Miley Cyrus recently married her longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth but she has also been vocal that she identifies as pansexual and gender-fluid. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she delved into how she feels being a queer person in a heterosexual relationship.





“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age. We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person,” Cyrus, 26, says.





She continued on that she loves Hemsworth not because he is a man but because they connect on “almost a spiritual level.”





“What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality,” Cyrus says. “Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”





“Like, who gives a f— if he’s a guy, if I’m a girl, or if he was a woman—who gives a f—? We really are stronger together. One is the loneliest number,” she added.





The story also included a personal essay by Cyrus on the topic in which she says she is “redefining” what a relationship can be today.





“Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like. Sexuality and gender identity are completely separate from partnership,” Cyrus wrote.