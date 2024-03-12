BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nobody Knows That HALF Of Joe Rogan's Guests Have THIS In Common | Leather Apron Club
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
154 views • 03/12/2024

Nobody Knows That HALF Of Joe Rogan's Guests Have THIS In Common | Leather Apron Club

Shockingly important, yet never discussed for fear of censorship; the revelation made in this video should be considered fully and honestly by any living in the modern West, be they a fan of Rogan's podcast or not.

42% of the political guests on Joe Rogan's podcast are Jewish, why is this the case? 42% comes from a group that makes up only 2% of the US population, this video is going to be about examining that fact in a critical light and looking at the data Leather Apron gathered to arrive at that figure.

Keywords
leatherguestsnobodyknows that half of joe roganshave this in commonapron club
