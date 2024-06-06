© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War With Russia June 2024
53 views • 11 months ago
- The US provoking Russia in order to justify the destruction of Russia.
- The US blind to it's own hubris will provoke it's own destruction (regardless of the outcome for Russia)
- Americans have been trained to believe in their own powerlessness -- trained into surrender.
- The Churches as the biggest cowards and traitors of all.
- A nation rejecting the Ten Commandments will be destroyed -- this is the fate of the US.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com
