Palestinian resistance forces bombard Israeli forces invading Shuja'iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar shells
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
80 views • 10 months ago

Palestinian resistance forces bombard Israeli forces invading Shuja'iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar shells.

Adding:  Only Hours of Fuel left in South Gaza Hospitals

Nasser Hospital, the last functioning medical facility in Khan Younis, and the Kuwaiti Field Hospital near Rafah will shut down services within hours as their generators run out of fuel, according to medical sources.

The situation in Gaza has reached catastrophic proportions, with ongoing airstrikes and blockades causing immense suffering and loss of life. The systematic targeting of civilians, homes, and vital infrastructure has met all the characteristics of genocide. Israel's deliberate blockade and prevention of much-needed food and fuel from reaching the embattled people in Gaza have exacerbated the crisis, leading to severe shortages and the collapse of essential services.



iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
