'Germany's Annalena Baerbock WARNS Saudi Arabia against Syria normalization.
I'm sharing this video on YouTube from, 'Syriana Analysis', with description below.
Germany's Annalena Baerbock warned during her visit to Saudi Arabia against what she called "unconditional normalization" of relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist #KevorkAlmassian. As a geopolitical expert, Almassian aims to provide educational content that is critical of the mainstream media and establishment narratives.