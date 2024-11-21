Occupation's raids devastate shops in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since the martyrdom of Jamil Al-Amouri in Jenin and the renewal of the armed conflict, the occupation began to impose economic restrictions on Jenin camp in particular. With the occurrence of October 7, the intensity of these attacks increased as the occupation began to destroy shops, homes and everything inside the camp. As a result, approximately 90% of the camp's shops became closed due to the destruction and the poor economic situation.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 13/11/2024
