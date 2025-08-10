You Grow Them

Each of us has a code for our optimum physical condition.

The problem is our genes have an expiration date which is transferred to our cells.

A long time ago, someone figured out how to replace deteriorating cells with new ones.

Your earth is a very small part of a very large industry.

In your world, people are used to fighting for resources like oil or minerals or land.

When you have access to the vastness of space, you realize there is only one resource worth fighting over — even killing for: more time.

Time is the single most precious commodity in the universe.





Jupiter Ascending (2015)