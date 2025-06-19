IDF strikes Arak nuclear reactor (Iran)

Posted 19June2025 Israel National News:

The IDF on Thursday published footage of the IAF airstrike on the inactive nuclear reactor in the Arak area of Iran earlier in the day.

As part of the broad effort to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon, strikes targeted the nuclear reactor, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production.

Construction of the reactor began in 1997 but was not completed due to the international community's intervention.

The reactor was originally intended for the production of weapons-grade plutonium, capable of enabling the development of nuclear weapons. In light of various agreements, in recent years the Iranian regime advanced its conversion to produce low-grade plutonium, which is not suitable for the production of nuclear weapons. However, the regime deliberately ordered not to complete the conversion that would have prevented its use for nuclear weapons — in order to exert pressure on the West.

The strike targeted the component intended for plutonium production, in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development.



