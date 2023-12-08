Joe Biden puts himself in a ‘very curious position’ following 2024 election confession

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Political Journalist John Fund says US President Joe Biden is in a “very curious position” with comments he made about the 2024 presidential election.
President Biden said he may have skipped mounting a 2024 re-election bid if he were not facing Donald Trump.
“He says that, of course, he’s accomplished so much – Bidenomics, which, of course, has bombed in the polls,” Mr Fund told Sky News host James Morrow.
“Foreign policy successes – I don’t know what they are, but he claims that they exist.
“So, you’d think that a president would be running on his record.”
