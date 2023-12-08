BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Biden puts himself in a ‘very curious position’ following 2024 election confession
32 views • 12/08/2023

Political Journalist John Fund says US President Joe Biden is in a “very curious position” with comments he made about the 2024 presidential election. President Biden said he may have skipped mounting a 2024 re-election bid if he were not facing Donald Trump. “He says that, of course, he’s accomplished so much – Bidenomics, which, of course, has bombed in the polls,” Mr Fund told Sky News host James Morrow. “Foreign policy successes – I don’t know what they are, but he claims that they exist. “So, you’d think that a president would be running on his record.”


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
